Immigration arrests 3 foreign nationals

A French-British man was taken into custody by Bureau of Immigration (BI) operatives in Baguio City Thursday after they discovered that he had violated immigration restrictions.

The BI Intelligence Division (BIID) operatives identified the suspect as Morris James Hamey, a 42-year-old who was arrested at the Baguio City Jail Male Dorm.

Hamey, also known by several aliases, was arrested for illegal entry and for being undocumented. He had previously been convicted under the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act (RA 10591).

Meanwhile, in a separate operation in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, the Bureau, also arrested two Korean nationals who were identified as Park Jungkwan, 52, and Lee Sang Bae, 46.

The operation was conducted in coordination with the Philippine National Police Station 4.

Park was the subject of a warrant of deportation issued by the BI Board of Commissioners in July 2024. While Lee was also found in the vicinity during the operation, and upon verification, it was found that he was also an overstaying alien.

The operatives also learned that Lee is a fugitive from justice and has been wanted by the bureau since 2019.

BIID chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. stated that their operatives’ diligence and coordination with local authorities were crucial in apprehending those individuals and upholding the integrity of their immigration system.