WATCH: Merry Rose Wacan, Johanna Blair Uyking, and Zero Plete at Green No. 9 during the final round of the 2024 ICTSI JPGT Mindanao Series, G13-15 division, at South Pacific Golf Leisure Estate Davao City, Libby Road, Tugbok, Davao City, Davao del Sur on 1 August 2024. Joey Sanchez Mendoza