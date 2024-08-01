Hedcor, Aboitiz Foundation help DavSur IPs

DAVAO CITY — Over 500 members of the Bagobo Tagabawa community in Lower Pogpog, Sibulan, Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur celebrated Indigenous Peoples (IP) Day by participating in a medical and dental mission organized by Hedcor and the Aboitiz Foundation.

In a statement, Hedcor, an Aboitiz Power Renewable Energy Asset Manager, together with the Aboitiz Foundation, said they focused on addressing the healthcare needs of the Bagobo Tagabawa community, which has limited access to essential medical services.

“Making a positive impact on the communities we serve is important to us. This medical and dental mission highlights our efforts to improve the quality of life for the Bagobo Tagabawa community. We are proud to provide essential healthcare services to those who need them most,” said Rolando Pacquiao, Hedcor president and COO.

He added that the mission provided comprehensive medical check-ups to diagnose and treat various health conditions, dental examinations to promote oral health, and free medications for the Bagobo Tagabawa beneficiaries.

Children also received free vitamins as prescribed by the attending doctors.

Erpencita Ayap, a senior citizen from the Bagobo Tagabawa community, said nowadays, it is hard for them to acquire even basic health care.

“I am thankful for the free medicines and check-up they have given us. It helped us a lot,” she said in vernacular.

Meanwhile, Bae Dalia Agtag Pogoy, the tribal chieftain of the Bagobo Tagabawa community, also expressed her gratitude to the organizers of the dental and medical mission.

“We are deeply grateful for the medical and dental mission organized by Hedcor and Aboitiz Foundation. These services are vital for our community, especially since we do not have easy access to healthcare facilities,” she added.