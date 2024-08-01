Guadiz: PUVMP remains on track

The Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Thursday assured the public that the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) will continue despite a Senate resolution seeking its temporary suspension.

LTFRB chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III said the program will proceed unless directed otherwise by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. or the Department of Transportation (DoTr).

“We assure the drivers, operators, and stakeholders who participated in the PUVMP that it will proceed as long as there is no directive coming from the President and the DoTr to halt the program,” Guadiz said.

He acknowledged the Senate’s resolution, which raised concerns about the program’s implementation and its impact on drivers and operators.

The program aims to overhaul the public transport system by replacing older jeepneys with vehicles that meet Euro 4 or electric engine standards. It also seeks to improve vehicle safety, route efficiency, and fleet management.

Transportation Undersecretary Jesus Ferdinand Ortega reinforced the DoTr’s commitment to the program, stating, “All those in the transportation sector who want to join the modernization are already here. On the part of DoTr, we were given marching orders by the President, it is a 100-percent go.”