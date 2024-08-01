'Gapo' gets portable X-ray machine from Japanese Embassy, Fujifilm

The Embassy of Japan in the Philippines and Fujifilm Philippines Inc. have donated a portable X-ray machine to the local government of Olongapo City, benefitting the less fortunate Olongapenos, especially their Aeta tribe inhabitants.

The portable chest X-ray machine, a product of Fujifilm, was personally handed over by Japan Embassy Second Secretary Tokiko Nishimura, and Fujifilm Philippines Vice President Takashi Miyako to Olongapo City Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr on Thursday at the Olongapo City Hall.

“We deeply value the trust given to us by the Japan Embassy as we want to contribute to the initiative that aims to provide essential medical support, particularly the tuberculosis screening to the community. We believe that access to quality healthcare is a fundamental human right and we are committed to delivering our full support to this project,” said Fujifilm’s Miyako.

Miyako maintained that tuberculosis remains a major infectious disease affecting 10 million people in the Philippines, while four million people lack access to its detection and treatment.

For her part, the Japan Embassy’s Nishimura stressed that since 1989, Japan has supported more than 120 major health sector projects throughout the Philippines via its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project.

“It is our humble hope that we can contribute to your harmonious integration of traditional livelihood with technology to improve the quality of life among Filipino people. We had the opportunity to learn about the Aeta community in Olongapo City and also learned that they have limited access to TB screening. Then we were introduced to Olongapo City’s effort to strengthen their TB program and they are trying to ensure that no one is left behind,” she said.

With this, she said the Embassy of Japan provided the grant amounting to $87,756 for the procurement of a portable chest X-ray machine for the Olongapo City Health Department.

Olongapo City Mayor Paulino said his city was chosen as a grantee as the city has formidable health officers and has remote areas in inhabitants that badly need the said equipment for the early detection of tuberculosis.

“Although the cases of TB in Olongapo are very minimal, its impact on the family of the carrier is huge, as the disease is airborne and viral. We are thankful for the donation of this equipment because the importance of case finding is very vital in preventing the spread of TB in our community,” he said.

Latest data from the Department of Health revealed that 612,534 new and relapse TB cases reported as of December 2023.

It noted that this translates to a case notification rate (CNR) of 549 cases per 100,000 population, significantly higher than the 2022 CNR.

Further, the DOH report said that for the reporting year 2023, a total of 10,426 cases with "died" outcomes were reported, underlining the urgent need for more comprehensive data collection and analysis.