For gentlemen who dare

There are many different ways to be a gentleman, but the members of Givenchy’s Gentleman Society all have one thing in common: keen social skills, and a way of reinventing the rules while staying loyal to their commitments and values. They represent a multi-faceted masculinity that combines elegance, respect, openness and caring towards others, with the desire to have a positive impact on the world. They are game changers from everywhere, connected by a daring, unifying fragrance.

For this kind of man, Givenchy is launching Gentleman Society Eau de Parfum Extrême, a fragrance created for its most audacious, thrill-seeking members who want to surpass themselves.

The Gentleman Society Eau de Parfum Extrême bottle keeps the codes of the original Eau de Parfum’s visual identity: strong, sleek lines, a black inside lacquering and a minimalist cap. Conceived as a rallying symbol, the bottle is adorned with the 4G logo at its center — the finishing touch on all the Givenchy House designs. For the Eau de Parfum Extrême, this distinctive emblem takes on a darker, more radical gunmetal gray hue. The case is covered with black lacquer and framed with chrome accents — the polar opposite of its Eau de Parfum counterpart.

Gentleman Society Eau de Parfum Extrême bears Givenchy fragrances’ olfactory signature: the duality of a flower-wood pairing reinvented by master perfumer Karine Dubreuil with daring, unexpected accords.

The top notes open on a new spiced and aromatic scent: peppermint essence fuses with clary sage essence to create a striking burst of freshness, contrasting with the warm and vibrant notes of nutmeg.

The heart accord of the original Gentleman Society Eau de Parfum (narcissus absolute, iris concrete and a quartet of vetivers) garners texture thanks to an unexpected Ethiopian coffee absolute. This coffee note seems to be frosted, thanks to the fragrance’s peppermint top notes, revealing its deepest, darkest facets.

Organic cedar from the Himalayas and sandalwood from Australia — already present in the Eau de Parfum — are heightened by Indonesian patchouli essence, whose elegant facets perfect this new, intense and sophisticated scent.