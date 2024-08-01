FL Liza thanks UAE for helping 'Carina' victims

First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos expressed deep gratitude to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday for the generous humanitarian aid extended to Filipino families affected by Typhoon Carina.

A plane carrying 80 tons of relief goods, including essential items like milk, rice, cooking oil, sugar, salt, and canned goods, arrived in the country recently.

The assistance will be distributed to affected communities to help them recover from the devastation brought by the typhoon.