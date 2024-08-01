FL Liza thanks UAE for helping 'Carina' victims

First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos expressed deep gratitude to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday for the generous humanitarian aid extended to Filipino families affected by Typhoon Carina.
A plane carrying 80 tons of relief goods, including essential items like milk, rice, cooking oil, sugar, salt, and canned goods, arrived in the country recently.
The assistance will be distributed to affected communities to help them recover from the devastation brought by the typhoon.
“A big THANK YOU to the United Arab Emirates for their generous humanitarian aid for the flood victims of Typhoon Carina,” First Lady Marcos said in a social media post.
“UAE’s assistance to the Philippines in times of natural calamities is a testament to the enduring cooperation & warm friendship between our two countries. Shukran," she added.
The First Lady’s statement highlights the strong bond between the Philippines and the UAE, as well as the latter’s commitment to helping the country during times of crisis.