First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte visited several government agency booths at the Lab for All: Laboratoryo, Konsulta, and Gamot Para sa Lahat! On Thursday, 1 August 2024, a project of First Lady Liza Araneta, held at Risen Garden, Quezon City Hall Complex, At the Lab for All event, Quezon City residents can get free healthcare services like medical check-ups, dental services, and laboratories, as well as government services from various agencies. .....………Photo/Analy Labor

