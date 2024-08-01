End child exploitation, BBM orders Cabinet

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed the Cabinet to make it their priority to end child exploitation and abuse, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos said Thursday at the “Enhanced Katarunganag Pambarangay” event held at Luxent Hotel.

Abalos said President Marcos considers resolving violence against women and children-related issues, particularly child exploitation, the greatest accomplishment the Cabinet can achieve.

“This directive aims to erase the country’s deplorable record on cyber pornography and child exploitation cases,” he added.

He warned barangay officials against intervening to favor suspects, stressing that there should be no settlement of Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) cases at their level. He cited the tendency of barangay officials to settle child exploitation and abuse cases and VAWC incidents amicably to avoid bringing shame to their communities.

Abalos pointed to poverty, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, as the major reason for the rise in child abuse incidents in the Philippines. He reiterated that these acts violate Republic Act 9775 (Anti-Child Pornography Act of 2009), highlighting that online sexual exploitation of children is primarily for online publication of sexual abuse or exploitation in exchange for compensation.

Liga ng mga Barangay national president Maria Katrina Jessica Dy, speaking at the same event, called the occasion an important milestone in promoting the rights of women and children while enhancing the Barangay Justice System.

“As a barangay captain and advocate of women and children’s rights, I am honored to be part of this occasion launching the knowledge products aimed at providing our barangays in the justice zone areas with essential information to assist our women and children in need,” Dy said.

She noted underlying issues at the grassroots level, including a lack of manpower, information, support, awareness, and empathy in dealing with such cases.

She highlighted a significant gap in reporting abuse cases, with an underreporting rate of 25 to 50 percent, and the disturbing fact that many cases involving minors are settled or ignored.

“The Liga ng mga Barangay will continue to work hand in hand with the DILG and other government departments to strengthen our barangays across the country, create a safe space for all, and continuously empower them as part of the Bagong Pilipinas,” Dy said.