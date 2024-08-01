DOTr and ADB partner to enhance Philippine public transpo

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed agreements on Thursday for transaction advisory services covering MRT-3 operations and maintenance, the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project (DPTMP) operations and maintenance, and the Philippine Automatic Fare Collection System (AFCS) project.

Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista stated that these agreements are testaments to the existing collaborative relationships between the ADB, Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center, and DOTr.

"These agreements for ADB transaction services will help us fast-track project structuring towards a better commuting experience, while ensuring these are compliant to global standards," Secretary Bautista said.

He emphasized the need for MRT Line 3 operations to continue a year before the rail line's ownership is officially transferred to the government.

Additionally, the DOTr will determine the best protocols for the operations and maintenance of the DPTMP, which was launched last February.

Secretary Bautista also noted that engaging ADB’s technical assistance extends the concession agreement for the AFCS.

"The Davao transport modernization and automatic fare collection projects are major strides in transforming public transport, even though they are still years from completion," said Secretary Bautista.