DoH, DBM pressed on P27-B health worker allowance

The Senate Committee on Health, led by Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, scrutinized the Department of Health (DoH) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) regarding their plans and guarantees for distributing the P27 billion allocated for health emergency allowances (HEA) to healthcare workers.

During a public hearing held on Tuesday, Go stressed the importance of these funds, which are intended as compensation for healthcare professionals who have been on the front lines of the pandemic, in line with the law.

He is a key proponent of Republic Act 11712 from the 18th Congress, which provides benefits and allowances to healthcare workers during public health emergencies, such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the end of the State of Public Health Emergency, Go continues to advocate for the release of these allowances to eligible workers.

“How does the DoH plan to release the P27 billion to healthcare workers?… And how can you ensure that no healthcare worker will be left out or miss out on their HEA?” Go inquired, referring to statements from Department of Finance which confirmed that the funds were with the DoH and DBM, urging swift action.

Go highlighted the persistent pleas from healthcare workers across the country for their HEA, emphasizing the urgency and emotional gravity of the issue, “HEA, HEA, HEA. Wherever I go, this is what they keep shouting.”

Ronald Ignacio, spokesperson for the United Private Hospital Unions of the Philippines, brought attention to the discrepancies and delays in HEA payments, disputing claims of immediate fund release. He listed several healthcare facilities that had been waiting for up to 18 months for their allowances.

In response, DoH Undersecretary Achilles Bravo provided an update on the fund distribution. He outlined the planned release schedule: “The Notice of Cash Allocation was given to us on July 15, and we immediately sub-allotted it to our regional offices. For July, P10.1 billion; for August, P9.8 billion; for September, P4.06 billion; and the remaining balance of P2.9 billion by October.”

The DoH also discussed the establishment of regional ad hoc grievance boards to address health workers’ complaints and resolve disputes regarding eligibility and payment amounts.

Go reiterated his appeal to the DoH and DBM to ensure that no eligible healthcare worker is overlooked, underscoring the need to prioritize their welfare. He thanked both departments for their commitment but emphasized that more work is needed, stating, “We are only ‘winning half the battle.’”