DOE: Energy resilience scorecard out in September

The Department of Energy (DOE) is preparing to launch the Energy Resiliency Scorecard (ERS) in September. This standardized benchmark will measure and enhance energy systems and climate resilience across the country.

“With the ERS, energy facilities can determine their current resilience levels and identify areas for improvement by applying scores to standardized criteria and indices,” Energy Undersecretary Felix William B. Fuentebella told reporters at a press briefing on Wednesday, 31 July.

“This tool helps facilities identify strengths, pinpoint gaps, and prioritize improvements to achieve greater energy resilience,” he added.

The ERS, developed in partnership with the Task Force on Energy Resiliency (TFER) and the United States Agency for International Development–Energy Secure Philippines (USAID-ESP), is a self-assessment tool designed to evaluate energy facilities' readiness to prepare for, withstand, and recover from natural or human-induced disruptions.

The ERS evaluates energy resilience across seven essential pillars: infrastructure, systems, disaster risk financing, insurance, stockpiling, response, rehabilitation, and cyber resilience.

It benchmarks against local and international resilience standards, drawing from models such as DOE's Resiliency Compliance Plan (RCP). The RCP emphasizes preparedness before, during, and after disruptive events, ensuring a comprehensive approach to energy resilience.

A pilot test for the ERS began in Leyte, involving nine distribution utilities, generation, and transmission facilities. The test revealed a range of resilience levels, with some participants achieving "Advanced" ratings and others falling into the "Intermediate" category.

The pilot initiative has since expanded to Regions 1, 2, 3, and the Cordillera Administrative Region, covering a broader geographic area.

Finalized scorecards for electric cooperatives will be released in September, while those for power generation and transmission facilities are expected next year.

The importance of resiliency planning was highlighted by the 2017 Marawi siege. In response, Department Circular No. 2018-01-00 01 was issued, establishing the TFER and requiring energy industry stakeholders to submit an RCP for post-disaster assessments.