DA declares Buguey as Phl’s ‘crab capital’

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has declared the third-class municipality of Buguey in Cagayan Valley as the crab capital of the Philippines.

Citing Buguey’s diversified ecology, cultural heritage, and growing crab industry, Agricultural Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said Buguey is crucial in the crab supply chain as it provides livelihoods and is essential to the region's economy.

“The region's mud crab industry fosters economic resilience by generating employment opportunities and supporting ancillary businesses, such as feed suppliers, processing facilities, and transportation services,” Laurel said.

“The granting of the title to Buguey, Cagayan, is a testament to the enduring bond between the community and the mud crab industry,” he added.

Last year, 70.5 percent of the mud crab production in the Northern Philippines came from the Cagayan Valley, of which 40 percent, or 45.78 metric tons, came from Bugey.

Mud crabs, also called alimangong putik, are prized crustaceans due to their moist and flavorful meat, according to DA, and are usually cultured by farmers along with milkfish and tiger prawns.

The top major producers of mud crab in the country are Northern Mindanao, Central Luzon, Western Visayas, and the Bicol Region, according to the Southeast Asian Fisheries Development Center Aquaculture Department.