DA allocates P510M for fuel aid project

To ease the impact of oil price hikes, the Department of Agriculture (DA) has allocated over P510 million earmarked for fuel assistance to local farmers.

Based on Memorandum Circular 27, a total of P510,447,000 will be used under the Fuel Assistance to Farmers Project.

Under this initiative, fuel support will be provided to farmers who own or rent agricultural machinery for crop, livestock, and poultry production. Eligibility is limited to those listed in the Registry System for Basic Sector in Agriculture, a database that enables the agency to systematically reach and assist its beneficiary farmers and fishers. This system also serves as a reference for targeting and monitoring the effectiveness of programs, activities and projects.

Each farmer-recipient will receive a Fuel Assistance Card with fuel assistance amounting to P3,000, excluding the card cost of P150.

The average Dubai crude oil price, based on the Mean of Platts Singapore for one calendar month, reaches or exceeds $80 per barrel, said the agency.