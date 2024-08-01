Cryptic posts spark rumor of abuse

It was a series of cryptic posts, first on Wednesday by actor Niño Muhlach then his wife Diane Abby Tupaz, then by talent manager Ogie Diaz, who said:
“Anong muntik? May nangyari talaga (What do you mean, almost?Something really happened). Believe me,” Diaz said on his IG Story.
“Wag na pagtakpan (Don’t cover it up),” the showbiz authority said.
“Dapat ipaglaban at makuha ang hustisya para sa inabuso (It should be fought so that there will be justice for the abused),” he stressed.
Netizens on X (formerly Twitter) had a field day yakking about a young actor who was reportedly abused by two unnamed individuals during a recent gig.
According to the grapevine, the aspiring actor was invited by what was later confirmed to be “two independent contractors of GMA Network” to spend some time in their room. He was offered a drink, allegedly laced with drugs, which made him an easy prey. The actor came to his senses when a waiter went into the room to serve more drinks.
The actor’s family is enraged and adamant in pressing charges.
Isabel Tique: From scavenging to acting
Isabel Tique, fashion designer Oskar Peralta’s favorite fashion muse, is wading into untested water not as a model, but as an actress.
Tique is an accomplished mother of four who was given the greenlight by her Jewish American husband to do what she pleases; after all, she has raised her siblings and her children well.
Unbeknownst to many, Tique used to be a scavenger from a slum area in Quezon City.
“We are the kind of people na kumukuha ng pagkain sa basura (who would get our food from trash),” she unabashedly revealed during the mediacon of La Viuda, which she produced and starred in.
“It all started with Tito Oskar Peralta. Since mahilig ako sa theater, napag-usapan namin na why don’t we make a movie together,” she said about the suspense-thriller movie written and directed by Neal “Buboy” Tan.
It also helped that writer Eddie Littlefield is a friend who helped them facilitate the initial foundation for the movie, which is one of the official entries in a festival in Canada this year.
Tique became a journalist at a tabloid publication, covering the CAMANAVA area as a beat reporter.
She later went to the US and did odd jobs like cleaning houses and ironing clothes.
“I wanna go back to the Philippines successful. So, when I got promoted as vice president of a software company, I worked harder. I worked my way up in the US,” she shared.
That was 25 years ago and now she’s become a techpreneur together with her American husband, and a fledgling actress, too.