Cryptic posts spark rumor of abuse

It was a series of cryptic posts, first on Wednesday by actor Niño Muhlach then his wife Diane Abby Tupaz, then by talent manager Ogie Diaz, who said:

“Anong muntik? May nangyari talaga (What do you mean, almost?Something really happened). Believe me,” Diaz said on his IG Story.

“Wag na pagtakpan (Don’t cover it up),” the showbiz authority said.

“Dapat ipaglaban at makuha ang hustisya para sa inabuso (It should be fought so that there will be justice for the abused),” he stressed.

Netizens on X (formerly Twitter) had a field day yakking about a young actor who was reportedly abused by two unnamed individuals during a recent gig.

According to the grapevine, the aspiring actor was invited by what was later confirmed to be “two independent contractors of GMA Network” to spend some time in their room. He was offered a drink, allegedly laced with drugs, which made him an easy prey. The actor came to his senses when a waiter went into the room to serve more drinks.