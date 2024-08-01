China warns Phl: Deployment of US missiles ‘fueling regional tensions’

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian warned that allowing the controversial deployment of Washington’s mid-range capability (MRC) missile system in Manila is fueling regional tensions.

“Let me stress once again that by letting the US deploy the missile system on Philippine soil, the Philippines is enabling a country outside the region to fuel tensions and antagonism in this region, and incite geopolitical confrontation and arms race,” Lin said in a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday,

Meanwhile, Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said that Filipino soldiers are just utilizing the MRC to enhance its defense operational capabilities.

“These missiles are meant for our own defensive capabilities, our own ability to improve our defensive deterrence, and they're not meant for any offensive purposes. So I really can't see, on that basis, how it would lead to an arms race,” Manalo said, addressing an earlier warning made by his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, that keeping MRC in the Philippines provokes "arms race."

But for Lin, cherishing peace and prosperity “does not need those missiles and confrontation.”

“We urge relevant countries to heed the call of countries in the region, stop doing the wrong thing sooner rather than later, quickly pull out the missile system as publicly pledged, and stop prolonging the wrongful act,” he said.



The MRC, also known as the Typhon Weapon System, arrived in Manila on 11 April and is currently deployed in an undisclosed area in Northern Luzon.

This ground-based missile system is a Lockheed Martin design that takes the naval Mk.41 vertical launch system and modifies it for land-based operations, as well as being capable of firing Tomahawk and SM-6 missiles.

It has since been deployed in the country as part of the Philippine-US military training including the recently concluded Balikatan Exercise.

The missile system was also utilized as training equipment during the first phase of the ‘Salaknib’ Exercise—an annual Army-to-Army combat drill between the Philippine Army and the US Army Pacific—which is set to conclude by September.

The AFP insisted the missile system was not fired during these exercises. It also refused to give more details on how long the missile system would stay in the Philippines.