Cebu City cyclists on the rise

The number of cyclists commuting to work has increased in Cebu City, according to the Sugbo Bike Lanes Board (SBLB).

SBLB Executive Director Bernard Maraasin said his office counted at least 15,252 cyclists during the annual "Bilang Siklista" or bike and pedestrian count from June 29 to July 1, 2024.

"The number of cyclists recorded in this year's bike count surpassed that of last year which only counted around 13,364," he disclosed.

He cited an average of more than 7,000 cyclists recorded per day in the city.

Of the 15,252 cyclists recorded this year, around 15,024, or 98 percent, are male and 204, or 1.7 percent, are female.

The bike count took place in four strategic locations: Colon Street, General Maxilom Avenue, N. Bacalso Avenue corner F. Llamas Street, and Osmena Boulevard. The count was conducted in a four-hour window scheme from 5 AM to 8 AM and 4 PM to 7 PM.

This year's bike count also included a pedestrian count as part of the city's campaign to promote active mobility.

Maraasin said more Cebuanos opt to ride their bikes to work or for leisure due to several factors, including the lack of public transportation options, the need for exercise, and increasing gas prices.

But he noted that there was an increase of cyclists, 62.3 percent of 15,252 cyclists were caught without any helmets on. 9,538 were apprehended without helmets.

The bike count helps determine what the city needs to do to promote biking as an alternative mode of transportation. It also identifies the streets most frequently used by cyclists, which is part of the city's plan to create a bike network.

Cebu City Ordinance 2408 mandates bicycle registration.