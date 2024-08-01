BIR celebrates 120th anniversary

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on Thursday celebrated its 120th anniversary with the announcement of several milestones, including full ISO certification, a new logo, and an updated website.

BIR commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. said the agency’s achievement of 100 percent nationwide ISO certification across its operations and the Large Taxpayer Service marks a significant shift toward service-oriented operations.

The new BIR logo, a collaborative effort between taxpayers and revenue officers, symbolizes the agency’s inclusive approach. The redesigned website aims to improve taxpayer access to information and services while maintaining a professional image.

“This victory is not merely that of the BIR; this victory is also that of our taxpayers, who deserve the best in public service,” Lumagui said.

The ISO certification covers various services, including business registration, tax clearance, and processing of tax returns. The Large Taxpayer Service was certified for registration, collection, and onerous transfer of shares processes.

Lumagui said the new initiatives represent the BIR’s commitment to a “New Philippines” with improved government services.