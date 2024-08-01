BINI MAKES HISTORY AS FIRST FILIPINO ACT AT KCON

The “Nation’s Girl Group” makes history as the first Filipino act to perform at KCON, one of the biggest K-pop music festivals in the world.

During the pre-show program held at the Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles, Bini performed their latest single, “Cherry On Top.”

As of writing, “Cherry On Top” has reached nearly 11 million streams on Spotify and at least 14.3 million streams on YouTube.

Despite performing without Jhoanna, the group’s leader who was reported to be dealing with “unanticipated health issues,” the Filipina girl group still gave a full performance, with Maloi and Stacey covering Jhoanna’s parts.

Composed of Aiah, Maloi, Stacey, Jhoanna, Mikha, Sheena, Colet and Gwen, the group wore their girly pop outfits, as seen in their music video.

Fangirling

Aside from their stunning performance, the nation’s girl group didn’t miss the chance to fangirl with their idols.

Colet and Sheena, through their Instagram stories, shared videos of themselves enjoying K-pop group Enhypen’s performance.

In one of the stories, the two were seen singing and jumping as Enhypen performed one of their hit songs, “Polaroid Love.”

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Sheena shared a photo of herself holding a signed Romance: Untold album.

“To Bini. Thank you for your support. Good luck,” the autograph reads.

The international exposure continues for Bini, as starting on 9 August, the group will perform in Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Toronto in Canada.

Meanwhile, the two-day Grand BINIverse Concert will now be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on 16 and 17 November.