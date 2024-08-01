BDO champions sustainability through FAST partnership

BDO Unibank Inc. (BDO) has highlighted its partnership with FAST Logistics Group as a key example of the corporation's efforts to promote sustainable development through impact financing. BDO cites its 30-year partnership with the group as having enabled FAST to expand operations and meet the rising demand for sustainable products and services.

"BDO has consistently supported our growth from a transport and warehousing business to a comprehensive distribution network. BDO is one of our largest partner banks, continually aiding our transition towards digitization and a more environmentally friendly operation. Their deep understanding of our business has been crucial to the strength of our partnership," said William B. Chiongbian II, Group President of FAST.

Founded in 1973, FAST has become a leader in logistics and supply chain management in the Philippines. They have expanded from multimodal transport, warehousing management, and selling distribution to services such as cold chain, crossdocking operations, value added services, moving forward to digitizing Philippine logistics end to end.

FAST Initiatives and Projects

FAST Logistics Group launched its first fleet of electric vehicles in early 2024 and transitioned its Cabuyao warehouse and Cavite cold storage facility to solar power. Currently, five of the group’s facilities are powered entirely by renewable energy, with plans to convert five more in Luzon and Cebu. The firm also aims to adopt sustainable fuel sources for its fleet to further reduce its carbon footprint. Through continuous innovation, the company strives to reach more clients, ensuring efficient and reliable goods movement while embracing sustainability.

BDO supports FAST Logistics Group's digitization efforts with products like Cash Management Services, enhancing cash flow management through Corporate Cash Deposit Machines (CCDMs), check scanning facilities, and online payment solutions.

FAST is also a pioneer in voice pick technology in the Philippines. Voice picking systems are paperless, hands-free solutions that use voice prompts to guide warehouse workers to specific locations and products, allowing them to focus solely on selecting items. This technology enhances order accuracy and speeds up the picking process by keeping workers’ hands and eyes free for other tasks.