BCDA, John Hay ink contract lease

BAGUIO CITY — Soon, another part of Camp John Hay will be dedicated as a location of a new restaurant designed to encapsulate Baguio’s rich heritage while also adding modern yet still suitable tastes.

This after the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and John Hay Management Corp. (JHMC) recently signed a contract of lease with Baguio Mountainscapes Inc. (BMI), a subsidiary of Filinvest Development Corp. (FDC), for a 730-square meter property within Camp John Hay, Baguio City.

The property was leased out to BMI to be developed into a modern American all-day breakfast restaurant that features classic American favorites with Cordilleran twists. Said project marks the second partnership between BCDA, JMHC, and FDC within Camp John Hay’s grounds, succeeding the currently-being-constructed Grafik Pine House Baguio.

BCDA president and chief executive officer (CEO) Joshua M. Bingcang, who was in attendance as a witness, expressed how this partnership symbolizes the future of Camp John Hay. He said that FDC has a vision for what to do with the BCDA property.

Bingcang added that he sees this as an opportunity to aid in elevating Camp John Hay’s status as an investment destination.

JHMC president and CEO Marlo Ignacio V. Quadra also shared his excitement for the collaboration stated that the partnership marks a new beginning and a new chapter for all. “It is more than just a lease agreement, it is a partnership that reflects our shared vision of growth and innovation,” he stressed.

According to BMI president and CEO Francis Nathaniel Gotianun, the restaurant is aimed at ‘enhancing the hospitality and culinary landscape of the iconic destination’. “We are grateful for the support of BCDA and the John Hay Management Corp. Together, we will reinvigorate the local tourism industry,” Gotianun said.