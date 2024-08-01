Bacyadan honored to face Chinese idol

Despite bombing out early, Hergie Bacyadan remains thankful and honored to square off with Asian Games gold medalist Li Qian of China in the Round of 16 of the women’s 75-kilogram division of the Paris Olympics.

The 29-year-old Bacyadan said clashing with Li was a dream-come-true since the crafty Chinese puncher is her idol for being one of the stars in the Summer Games.

Against Li, a two-time Olympic medalist, Bacyadan was obviously star-struck as she hardly made an attempt to attack her.

She fought passively with lousy defense in the first two rounds, allowing the Chinese to dictate the tempo and, eventually, the outcome of the match that resulted to a unanimous decision victory.

“It was just a dream to fight the Chinese because she was my idol. When I first fought her, I told myself that I will face her in the Olympics someday,” Bacyadan said.

“I’m proud to face a two-time Olympic medalist.”

Despite getting star-struck in the luster of Li, Bacyadan asserted that she gave her best.

“We never lacked courage. I endured her punches and I was able to hit her,” Bacyadan said.

With Bacyadan out of the picture along with Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Emir Marcial, who lost to Turabek Khabibullaev of Uzbekistan in the men’s 80-kg division, the Philippines only has three boxers left pursuing a podium finish.

Aira Villegas is fighting Roumaysa Boualam of Algeria in the women’s 50-kg Round of 16 at press time while Tokyo Games silver medalist Nesthy Petecio will be going up against home bet Amina Zidani in the Last 16 of the women’s 57-kg division on Saturday at 2 a.m. (Manila time)

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Paalam will be going up against Charlie Senior of Australia in the men’s 57-kg division also on Saturday at 9:46 p.m. (Manila time).