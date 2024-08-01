Ayo gets pink slip

Converge parted ways with head coach Aldin Ayo just weeks before the Philippine Basketball Association Governors’ Cup begins.

The franchise announced through its social media account Thursday that it has let go of Ayo after two seasons in a mutual decision with the mentor.

Aside from Ayo, the FiberXers also saw the departure of assistant coach Mcjour Luib.

“It was a mutually agreed decision for both parties to part ways. We are thankful for their dedicated service to the team for almost two years,” Converge team manager Jacob Lao said.

Deputy Franco Atienza will take over as head tactician of the FiberXers when the import-laden season-opening conference unfurls on 18 August.

Converge tapped Ayo as a replacement for the team’s first head coach Jeff Cariaso back in August 2022 after the club’s maiden conference.

In Ayo’s first conference, the FiberXers advanced to the quarterfinals of the Commissioner’s Cup but were swept by San Miguel Beer. Converge got eliminated again in the quarters by the same squad in the Governors’ Cup.

However, Converge suffered its worst campaign in the 2023-2024 season after back-to-back 12th place finishes.

In the last two conferences, the FiberXers only had a total of three wins in 22 games played.

Looking to turn their fortunes around, Converge used its first pick overall in selecting versatile big man and Ayo’s former college player Justine Baltazar in last month’s Draft.