Ayala Land named Best Employer 2024

Property giant Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) has been awarded the prestigious title of “Best Employer” at the Philippines Best Employer Brand Awards 2024.

The recognition was for ALI’s creation of a productive and empowering work environment.

It highlighted organizations that have demonstrated exceptional leadership, resilience and a transformative approach to human capital management.

Employer Branding Institute, a global network of senior HR leaders across 36 countries who forward the sharing of best HR practices and contribute to the development of talent management, development, and innovation, gave the award.

HR strategy recognized

The Philippines Best Employer Brand Awards, held annually, celebrates organizations that successfully merge HR strategies with business transformation, nurture talent, prioritize employee well-being, and Ayala Land Inc.

ALI has demonstrated a remarkable ability to align its human resource initiatives with overall business goals, fostering a culture of engagement and innovation, according to the contest organizer.

The prize reaffirms ALI’s position as a leader not only in real estate development but also in cultivating a workplace culture that values and nurtures its human capital.