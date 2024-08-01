33 Chinese involved in illegal POGO deported

A total of 33 Chinese nationals, including a baby, who were involved in illegal POGO operations in Pasay City, were deported back to China by the government on Thursday morning at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.

The Chinese Embassy, along with personnel from the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), escorted the deportees with the assistance of the PNP Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) and the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

All Chinese deportees were boarded on Philippine Airlines flight PR336 bound for Xiamen, scheduled to depart today, 1 August at NAIA Terminal 1 at around 11:15 a.m.

According to PAOCC Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz, the remaining Chinese nationals involved in illegal activities are still being processed for their deportation proceedings back to China.

Usec. Cruz stated that the government spends a lot of money to deport Chinese nationals; they cannot be ignored because of their human rights, and human rights must not be violated.

He added that the PAOCC will not stop cracking down on all illegal POGO hubs in the country, where they are often involved in various crimes, which is one of the major problems of the government.

The said POGO workers are not considered victims in their country but they are considered among the scammers who prey on their fellow Chinese and other foreigners in the country.