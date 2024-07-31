Zero majors in 10 years, Rory targets ‘biggest prize’

PARIS, France (AFP) — Rory McIlroy is hoping to ease some of the heartbreak of his recent major troubles by winning “probably” his biggest title in 10 years this week at the Paris Olympics.

The Northern Irishman fell agonizingly short of winning his first major title since 2014 at this year’s US Open when he missed two short putts in the final three holes, losing by one shot to Bryson DeChambeau.

The world No. 3 then missed the British Open cut at Troon.

McIlroy opted not to play when golf made its return to the Olympics after a 112-year absence at the 2016 Rio Games, saying he would not even watch the competition.

But he has changed his tune since and narrowly missed out on a medal three years ago in Tokyo when he was part of a seven-man play-off for bronze which was won by Chinese Taipei’s Pan Cheng-tsung.

McIlroy has won 17 PGA Tour titles since the last of his four major triumphs, including three Tour Championships and the Players Championship, but says Olympic gold would rank at least alongside those successes.

“It would be the achievement, certainly of the year, if not — I think for me, it’s well documented that I haven’t won one of the big four in 10 years,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“It would probably be one of, if not the biggest in my career for the last 10 years.”

“I’d say my focus is pretty high. The last time you guys saw me, I didn’t give a very good account of myself at Troon. I want to make sure I’m right where I need to be teeing off on Thursday.”