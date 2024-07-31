Yulo finishes 12th in all-around final

Carlos Yulo falls short of a podium finish after securing 12th place in the men's individual all-around at the Bercy Arena early Thursday (Manila time).

Yulo amassed 83.032 points with solid scores, with 14.766 on vault, 14.500 on parallel bars, and 14.333 points from floor exercise.

He also 13.933 points on rings, 13.600 points on the horizontal bar, and 11.900 points on the pommel horse.

Shinnouske Oka of Japan came out victorious as he finished first with a total score of 86.832 points.

Zhang Boheng of China settled for the silver medal with 86.599 points, while teammate Xiao Ruoteng claimed the bronze with 86.364 points.

Yulo's gold medal quest continues in the floor exercise final on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. (Manila time) at the same venue.