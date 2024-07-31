'Walang Gutom 2027' benefits 932 Families

The newly launched Walang Gutom 2027 Food Stamp Program has initially benefited at least 932 families in Central Visayas, the Department of Social Welfare and Development reports (DSWD).

DSWD-Region 7 (DSWD-7) Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero told Daily Tribune that the inaugural food redemption activities held between 18-20 July facilitated 159 beneficiaries in Cordova, Cebu, and 773 in Mabinay, Negros Oriental.

According to Lucero, DSWD Assistant Secretary Krunimar Antonio D. Escudero III attended one such event in Barangay Cogon, Cordova on 18 July, where he reminded beneficiaries and partner retailers to comply with the program's conditions and guidelines. He also emphasized that the program was not a dole-out, but rather a conditional assistance program.

Lucero urged beneficiaries to use the electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards as intended.

The cards can be used to purchase select food commodities from eligible partner merchant stores. Each EBT card contains P3,000 in food credits, allocated as P1,500 for carbohydrates, P900 for proteins, and P600 for fruits and vegetables. Local retailer assessments and accreditation activities are ongoing.

The program aims to feed 1 million food-poor families within three years.

"To reach the 1 million FSP target in 2027, 300,000 households will be issued EBT cards before the end of the year, another 300,000 households will be issued EBT cards in 2025, and then 400,000 more in 2026," DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, around 1.4 million households in the country are considered food-poor. In December 2023, the PSA's updated food threshold for a family of five rose to P9,950 per month. To be food poor now is to have a meal worth below P21, or a budget of just P63.67 for all the day's meals.

'Simply a dole out'

Pamela Baricuatro, lead convenor of SimplyShare Foundation, which manages Cebu Foodbank, expressed skepticism, describing the program as "simply a dole out."

In an exclusive interview with Daily Tribune, she said, "To be honest, food banking is the proven solution in addressing hunger and food insecurity. And how many Kadiwa shops are out there? [Beneficiaries] will end up giving it to big supermarkets. This will end up as Ayuda or another 4Ps."

The first set of partner retailers in Central Visayas includes Cordova Multi-purpose Cooperative and RC Family Grocery Store in Cordova, Cebu; Honey's Agrivet and General Merchandise, NENAFA; LMPC; CJM Minimart; and Jera's Grocery Store for Mabinay, Negros Oriental.