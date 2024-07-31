Villegas battles veteran Algerian

If her first match will serve as a gauge, Aira Villegas is expected to come up with a more solid performance when she faces Roumaysa Boualam of Algeria in the Round of 16 of the women’s 50-kilogram event of the Paris Olympics on Friday at the North Paris Arena.

The 28-year-old Villegas had a flying start when she clobbered Yasmine Mouttaki of Morocco in the Round of 32 via unanimous decision last Monday, making her favored in her crucial 2 a.m. (Manila time) bout with the 29-year-old African champion.

Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines secretary general Marcus Manalo said while they were impressed with Villegas’ performance in her opening bout, she has to step up to beat the Algerian titan and move two wins away from securing her first Olympic medal.

After all, pressure is mounting on Villegas’ shoulders after one of the country’s prized boxers — Eumir Marcial — made an early exit after losing to a young and aggressive Uzbek in Turabek Khabibullaev in the Round of 16 of the men’s 80-kg class early Wednesday.

“The first bout is usually a hard one so it was good to get that first win,” said Manalo, who remains hopeful that the vaunted boxing team will bring home its first ever Olympic gold medal.

“I think Aira will be looser and move better in her next bout.”

But beating Boualam will not be easy.

Aside from being a two-time African champion, the Algerian is also a Mediterranean Games gold medalist and Arab Games titlist. She is also considered as a trailblazer for being the first female Algerian boxer to compete in the Olympics.

Boualam competed in the women’s flyweight division of the Tokyo Olympics three years ago but lost to crafty Thai puncher Jutamas Jitpong in the Round of 32. Jitpong beat Filipino Irish Magno in the Round of 16 before falling prey to Buse Naz Çakıroğlu of Turkey in the quarterfinals.

“I’ve sparred with her before but, of course, the actual match is different,” Villegas said.

“We need to study her again and train hard.”

Should Villegas prevail, she will face the survivor between former European youth champion Daina Moorehouse of Ireland and 2023 European Games silver medalist Wassila Lkhadiri of France in the quarterfinals.