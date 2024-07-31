UnionBank reaffirms commitment to clients at anniversary gala

UnionBank Private Banking marked its 5th anniversary by rededicating itself to clients during a thanksgiving gala held at the Westin Manila Hotel, Mandaluyong City.

“UnionBank Private Banking is more committed than ever to helping our clients achieve their financial goals and build their own legacies, through tailored solutions that will safeguard their wealth and future,” said Atty. Arlene Agustin, Head of UnionBank Private Banking. “We intend to deliver on our promise to provide unparalleled value and support for our clients as they further navigate their financial journey.”

UnionBank’s top Private Banking clients attended the gala, including high net-worth prospects, senior executives, and board members. Representatives from the company's global partners Lombard Odier, J. Rotbart & Co., and Henley & Partners also made the trip.

The gala aimed to express UnionBank's gratitude to its clients and to introduce new services, including the forthcoming Private Banking Visa Signature Debit Card and access to the UnionBank Visa Reserve Infinite Credit Card. The event showcased UnionBank Private Banking’s growth and milestones over the past five years, along with its refreshed brand identity and commitment to innovation.

UnionBank Private Banking, in strategic alliance with Lombard Odier, features world-class legacy planning, providing customized wealth and investment solutions to help clients build enduring financial legacies.

“We believe in our strategic alliance with UnionBank, who shares not just our values, but also our vision of wealth and asset management. Combining the strengths and expertise garnered across Lombard Odier’s 228 years of history and 5 generations of the Aboitiz family, UnionBank Private Banking is in a perfect position to deliver a truly holistic and global wealth management proposition in the Philippines,” said Vincent Magnenat, Lombard Odier’s Limited Partner, Asia Regional Head and Global Head of Strategic Alliances.

Since its launch in 2019, UnionBank Private Banking has significantly expanded its clientele and introduced industry-recognized innovations. In 2023, it received several awards, including “Best for Wealth Transfer/Succession Planning - Philippines” from Asiamoney Private Banking Awards, “Best Private Bank - Philippines” and “Best Private Bank for Succession Planning” from Global Private Banker’s Private Banking Innovation Awards, and “Best Client Experience - Philippines” from Citywire ASEAN Awards.