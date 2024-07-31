Swiss government urges nationals to leave Lebanon amid rising tensions

In light of the escalating conflict in the Middle East, the Swiss government has strongly advised its nationals to depart Lebanon due to the increasingly volatile situation. The advisory follows recent developments, including the reported killing of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in an Israeli airstrike on a building in south Beirut. This incident, coupled with the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, heightens concerns that the Gaza conflict may broaden into a regional war.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has expressed serious apprehensions about the potential for increased regional tensions. He indicated that the killing of Haniyeh could have far-reaching implications for the Middle East, Europe, and Switzerland. Cassis has called for restraint from all parties involved, emphasizing the need for diplomatic solutions to prevent further escalation.

Swiss nationals currently in Lebanon are urged to leave by any available means, as the Swiss Foreign Ministry warns that security conditions could deteriorate rapidly. The ministry's travel advisory underscores that while the Swiss embassy in Beirut remains operational, its capacity to assist may be limited if the situation worsens. Just under 1,000 Swiss citizens were residing in Lebanon at the end of 2022, and the Swiss government continues to monitor the situation closely.

(Sources: rim/giv Agence France-Presse; SWI, Translated from German by DeepL/dos)