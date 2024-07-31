Stray Kids makes historic feat as ‘ATE’ peaks at Billboard 200

Korean group Stray Kids marked a historic feat as their latest album, “ATE,” ranked first on Billboard’s Top 200 chart.

With “ATE” topping the chart, they became the first group worldwide to have five albums debut at the top of this notable chart. The other four albums are ODDINARY, MAXIDENT, 5 STAR and ROCK-STAR.

This record was first achieved by American rapper DMX in the late ‘90s to early ‘00s as the first artist to have five albums rank first on the Billboard chart.

Composed of eight songs, the group’s latest album is highlighted by the track “Chk Chk Boom,” which currently has 29 million streams on Spotify.

According to an article by Billboard, Stray Kids’ latest album earned a total of 232,000 album units, marking the highest weekly earnings for a K-pop album.

They also noted that the record set by SKZ’s newest album ranks second, behind Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department.

On 18 July, JYP Entertainment announced that all eight members of Stray Kids — Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, I.N. and Seungmin — have renewed their contracts.

The Korean boy group is set to perform at the Philippine Arena on 23 November.