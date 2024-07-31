Spain comes to Makati

Hola, España as Rustan’s introduced “Casa Española” at Rustan’s Makati from 30 July to 31 August 2024.

This year’s event features an array of food and beverage tastings, homeware exhibits and interactive demonstrations, all showcasing premium Spanish food and home brands.

Savor Spain

“Casa Española” is a delicious and immersive experience that will envelop visitors in Spanish culture, with stations inviting guests to partake in gourmet tapas and wines and engage in live Jamon Carving demonstrations, all set to the sights and sounds of a cozy Spanish home.

Visitors can explore several tapas stations featuring samples from a mouthwatering lineup of gourmet Spanish food brands.

Try the cream cheese dumplings from Quescrem, creamy patè from Hígado de Bacalao, delectable biscuits from Dona Jimena, salty anchovies from Arroyabe, premium olives from La Española, various jams from Cortijo, sweet fig chocolates from Valochero, different Argentinian and Italian wine from Boca Juan and more.

Other featured brands are Ibericamete Jamon, providers of authentic Iberican jamon and suckling pigs; Que Rica Croquetas, makers of handmade croquettes; Cortijode Sartanejas, makers of high-quality Spanish sauces; Naturel, providers of sustainable olive oil; Good Fig, providers of juicy Almoharin figs; Ubago, makers of luxury Spanish canned seafood; Martiko, makers of deluxe Spanish pates; Komvida, makers of gourmet kombucha; La Espanola and Bravo, both providers of Spanish olives; Trevelez, providers of pork products; Clair de Lune, makers of Spanish turrones; and HM Cheeses.

Exclusively at the launch on 30 July, guests got a taste of a special Spanish menu by Chef Him Uy De Baron from East Cafe. This limited-edition menu will also be available at East Cafe from 30 July to 31 August 2024.

Spanish Elegance

Come to the casa and explore Garcima, a leader in authentic, Spanish paella pans. The Valencia-based brand is also known for its gas burners specialized for paella cooking.

When it comes to elegant ceramic cookware, pottery artisan Graupera is unmatched. Its pieces, which blend age-old techniques and modern designs, are perfect for slow-cooking.

For contemporary kitchens, enter Nerthus. This Castilian cookware brand spotlights innovative kitchen solutions that are practical and sleek. From wine accessories to intuitive kitchen gadgets, Nerthus helps simplify your culinary experience.

Lacor brings professional-grade kitchenware to pro chefs and home cooks. Its signature products are its durable, high-performing, stainless steel cookware and pressure cookers.

Eco-conscious homemakers will love Vidrios San Miguel. The handcrafted glassware brand is synonymous with sustainability and elegance. Made with recycled materials, its bottles, glasses and jars add chicness to your home.

Finally, meet Jata. This Spanish brand embraces dining as a social event, and offers products that let you cook at the table surrounded by your loved ones. It’s most known for its compact electric grills that let you bring the joy of grilling indoors.

Embark on this cultural journey and discover the magic of Spain at Rustan’s Home, Makati.