SM: Mall designs disaster resilient, protect local communities

Integrated property developer SM Prime has assured Filipino shoppers of their commitment to ensuring the integration of climate adaptation and sustainability into its projects, citing SM Supermall designs that incorporate disaster-resilient facilities and structures.

Hans T. Sy, SM Prime Holdings Executive Committee Chairman, said, “Resilience is not just a word, it is a way of life. It is a commitment to ensure that we act on our responsibility to care for others and that no one is left behind.”

SM Prime’s mall arm, SM Supermalls, has been leading in climate adaption through effective mitigation of flood risks in the communities that these malls serve.

Liza Silerio, SM Supermalls Head for Corporate Compliance and Sustainability, cited over 25 rainwater catchment basins strategically positioned in SM malls across the country as an example.

These reservoirs serve as essential buffers during heavy rain, capturing and storing excess water to reduce flooding in nearby communities. Additionally, the SM Mall of Asia complex features a robust seawall designed to shield locals from potential storm surges and rising sea levels.

“We've seen firsthand how our catchment basins have spared communities around our malls from severe flooding during typhoons like Carina. This validates our commitment to investing in sustainable and resilient infrastructure,” Silerio said.

The first catchment basin, established at SM City Masinag in 2011, holds 17,681 cubic meters of water—equivalent to more than seven Olympic-sized swimming pools. Altogether, the rainwater reservoirs beneath these malls have a combined capacity of 85,272 cubic meters.

Moreover, the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) acknowledged SM City Marikina for its preparedness during disasters. Given its location near the Marikina River and the area's history of flooding, the mall was elevated on 246 concrete stilts, allowing floodwaters to pass through the structure and away from residential zones.

Sy's track record

SM Supermalls, along with its parent company SM Prime, continues to play a vital role in economic growth by developing innovative and sustainable lifestyle cities, enhancing the quality of life for millions. SM Prime is advancing towards integrated property development and creating sustainable cities for the future.

Sy highlighted that climate adaptation and resilience are crucial for thriving amidst the challenges posed by climate change. SM has acted on this by directing a substantial portion of its capital expenditure towards integrating resilience and sustainability into its infrastructure designs.

As an engineer, Sy aims to create well-designed structures that are not only efficient but also robust and resilient. He serves on the Philippine board of ARISE Private Sector Alliance for Disaster Resilient Societies of the United Nations and is co-chairman of the National Resilience Council, a public-private sector initiative aimed at enhancing the resilience of local government units.