Serdenia claims Southwoods, WAGR titles

WINNERS of the recent Manila Southwoods Junior Golf Championships.PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF Manila Southwoods Junior Golf

Charles Serdenia closed with a one-under-par 71 to capture the boys’ Class A division of the Manila Southwoods Junior Championships at the Legends course in Carmona, Cavite on Tuesday.

Serdenia finished the 54-hole event on 1-over-par 215 to beat Tristan Padilla by four strokes.

He completed a double kill when he edged Geoffrey Tan in a five-hole playoff to win the World Amateur Golf Ranking side event.

Tan consoled himself by recording a 13-shot win over Rajah Crisostomo in the boys’ 13-14 bracket following a closing 73.

The other division champions were Celine Marie Abalos, girls’ Class A; Levonne Talion, girls’ ClassB; John Majgen Gomez, boys’ Class C; Keira Que, girls’ Class C; Kevin Ross Tecson, boys’ Class D; Alexandra Mauricio, girls’ Class D; Zoji Tyro Edoc, boys’ Class E; and Ziyu Liu, girls’ Class E.

The Play Golf tournament was sponsored by Manila Southwoods and Pacsports Philippines.

