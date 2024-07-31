Senators call for suspension of public transport modernization program

Senators on Wednesday backed a resolution calling for the temporary suspension of the Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP).

Senate President Francis Escudero; Majority Leader Francis Tolentino; Minority Leader Koko Pimentel; Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada; and Senators Raffy Tulfo, Nancy Binay, Alan Peter Cayetano, Pia Cayetano, Bato Dela Rosa, Loren Legarda, Imee Marcos, Robinhood Padilla, Grace Poe, Bong Revilla, Joel Villanueva, Cynthia Villar, Mark Villar, and Migz Zubiri authored Senate Resolution (SR) No. 1096, expressing the sense of the Senate to temporarily suspend the implementation of the PTMP, formerly known as the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program, pending resolve of urgent concerns raised by affected drivers, transport groups, and cooperatives.

“There is an urgent need to thoroughly review and reassess the impact of the program, to alleviate the fears of the drivers and transport operators who will be directly burdened by its implementation,” the resolution read.

Tulfo, who chairs the committee on public service, lamented the “unplanned and rushed” implementation of the PTMP, particularly on the issues of consolidation of drivers into cooperatives.

The senators collectively said the small stakeholders, particularly the drivers—who remain unconsolidated—are being forced out of their livelihoods.

Lawmakers cited the government’s ineffective information drive to educate affected parties. They also stressed the program is hounded by the high cost of modern PUVs which burdens the transport sector, particularly the drivers.

They also stressed the Department of Transportation must address first the concerns voiced by affected transport stakeholders, especially the drivers.

“As for those who were already forced or volunteered to consolidate, they are still free to ply their usual routes while the review is ongoing,” said Tulfo.