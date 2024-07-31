Senator Bong Go demands action on health emergency allowances for healthcare workers

In a passionate appeal during a Senate Committee on Health public hearing on Tuesday, 30 July, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go called for immediate action from the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to ensure the swift distribution of PHP 27 billion in health emergency allowances for healthcare workers. Go’s strong stance highlights his personal commitment to addressing delays in the release of these critical funds, emphasizing the urgency of honoring promises made to those who risked their lives on the pandemic’s frontlines.

Go highlighted the critical nature of these funds, intended for services rendered by healthcare professionals who endured frontline battles against the pandemic. He emphasized the urgency of these allowances, which are granted under Republic Act No. 11712, a law co-authored and co-sponsored by Go during the 18th Congress. Despite the lifting of the State of Public Health Emergency in the country, Go continues to appeal to the executive to release the pending allowances due to qualified healthcare workers.

"Sa plano ng DOH, paano n’yo po i-release ang PHP 27 billion sa mga healthcare workers?… At paano nyo masisiguro na walang maiwan at walang healthcare workers natin ang hindi makakatanggap ng HEA?” Go asked. His inquiry directly referenced statements by Department of Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, asserting that the funds were already with the DOH and DBM, urging immediate action.

The senator emphasized the voices of healthcare workers who consistently cry out for their HEA across various regions, underscoring the urgency and emotional weight of the issue. "HEA, HEA, HEA. Kahit saan ako pumunta, ganun pa rin ang sinisigaw nila," he said.

Ronald Ignacio, spokesperson for the United Private Hospital Unions of the Philippines, brought the plight of healthcare workers into sharp focus, articulating ongoing discrepancies and delays in HEA payments. Ignacio listed numerous healthcare facilities waiting upwards of 18 months for their allowances.

In response, DOH Undersecretary Achilles Bravo provided an update on fund distribution, noting specific amounts released and a plan to distribute the remaining balance. Bravo clarified, "The NCA (Notice of Cash Allocation) was released to us on July 15 and we right away sub-allotted it to our regional offices... For July, PHP 10.1 billion. For August, PHP 9.8 billion. September, PHP 4.06 billion. And the balance by October, PHP 2.9 billion."

The DOH also highlighted the grievances and appeals process for health workers contesting their HEA status. The establishment of regional ad hoc grievance boards was discussed as a measure to facilitate complaints and resolve disputes about qualifications and amounts.

Go reiterated his appeal to DOH and DBM to ensure that no qualified healthcare worker is left behind, stressing the necessity of prioritizing their welfare. He thanked the involved departments but emphasized the need for meticulous record reconciliation to ensure no worker is overlooked. "Siguraduhing tugma po ang inyong records. 'Yun lang mahirap, pagtutugma ng records para matiyak na lahat nang qualified ay makatatanggap ng HEA," he said.

"This Committee will continue to fight for their cause. Para sa ating healthcare workers—I am one with you in your call for the release of your much-deserved allowances. You have this committee as an avenue to air your concerns, and we will not stop until you get what is rightfully yours in recognition of the sweat, blood, and tears you sacrificed to save lives,” Go assured.

Go underscored the October deadline set by the DOH for the complete distribution of the health emergency allowance. “So, target n’yo, October?” he asked, receiving a confirmatory “yes” from the department officials. He further pressed for a commitment, highlighting the importance of follow-through: “So, promise ‘yan, ha?”

Go affirmed his ongoing commitment to monitoring the situation, pledging to keep a vigilant eye on the progress of the HEA distribution. “Patuloy nating tututukan ang pagbibigay ng HEA. Hindi po ako titigil diyan hanggang matapos po ito at mabayaran kayong lahat,” he concluded.