SC crafts procedural rules for developmental lawyering

The Supreme Court (SC) is working on crafting rules to support lawyers who champion social causes.

This, as a two-day workshop for legal practitioners was held 25 to 26 July in Iloilo City to develop a sustainability framework for developmental and social change lawyering.

The event brought together 150 lawyers from alternative law groups, government agencies, and the academe — namely the Alternative Law Groups, the Free Legal Assistance Group, the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers and the Initiatives for Dialogue and Empowerment through Alternative Legal Services Inc.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo said the goal is to address challenges faced by lawyers working on social issues.

“Our collective aim is to address the sustainability challenges linked with developmental and social change lawyering as members of the legal profession and champions of the public good,” Gesmundo said.