SC allots 13 testing centers nationwide

The Supreme Court (SC) yesterday said the 2024 online Bar examinations will be conducted on 8, 11 and 15 September in 13 local testing centers (LTCs) nationwide.

The high bench said that a total of 12,246 law graduates registered for the examinations, though the number of registrants may vary at the start of the examinations.

The SC, in a Bar Bulletin, said the six LTCs in the National Capital Region are those at the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City; University of Santo Tomas in Sampaloc, Manila; San Beda University in San Miguel, Manila; Manila Adventist College in Pasay City; University of the Philippines in Bonifacio Global City; and San Beda College in Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

The LTCs in Luzon are at the Saint Louis University in Baguio City and at the University of Nueva Caceres in Naga City.

In the Visayas, the LCTs are at the University of San Jose-Recoletos, Basak Campus in Cebu City; Central Philippine University in Jaro, Iloilo City; and at the Dr. V. Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation in Tacloban City.

The LCTs in Mindanao are at the Xavier University in Cagayan de Oro City and at Ateneo de Davao University, Senior High School Campus in Bangkal, Davao City.

SC Associate Justice Mario V. Lopez, chairperson of the 20214 Bar examinations committee, said: “The social and economic benefits of providing regional sites for the examinations cannot be overemphasized. This innovation reduced the logistical, financial, and emotional burdens of bar candidates from the provinces.”