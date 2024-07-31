Run course adds twist to IM 70.3 Davao

A new challenge and exhilarating racing experience await an expected banner international field in the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao Philippines.

With a newly introduced run course along the scenic Davao City Coastal Road, the 11 August event promises a unique and scenic challenge that organizers and hosts believe will make it a race to remember.

Athletes will swim 1.9-kilometer parallel to the coast, bike 90-km towards the MacArthur Highway, and return to the coastal road for a 21.1-km run to the finish line.

“We are committed to making this year’s IRONMAN 70.3 Davao even more remarkable. The new course along the Davao City Coastal Road will bring a fresh challenge,” said Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, expressing excitement over their fourth hosting of the annual event organized by The IRONMAN Group.

“To hold this event in Davao City for the fourth time truly brings prestige to us Dabawenyos. We are thrilled to welcome back the organizers, honored guests, and especially the athletes from around the country and the world.”

Duterte assured the safety of all participants, spectators and guests, emphasizing that comprehensive safety and health protocols will be implemented and the city’s culture of security will be rigorously upheld to ensure a safe and enjoyable IRONMAN 70.3 experience for all.

Municipality of Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur Mayor Jose Nelson Sala also praised the organizers, partners, sponsors and the entire Dabawenyo community for hosting the event, noting that it underscores the Davao Region’s suitability for international events and highlights the area’s safety and security for local and foreign tourists.

The municipality plays a key role in the race by hosting a 10-km segment of the bike route via the MacArthur Highway.

“This administration recognizes sports tourism as a potent strategy for promoting socio-economic development and positive image-building for a locality in Mindanao,” Sala said.