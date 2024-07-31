Ruling over FDA tobacco authority lauded

A health advocacy group on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision affirming the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authority to regulate the health aspects of tobacco products.

The advocacy group identified as HealthJustice said the ruling reinforces the Philippines’ commitment to the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

“This is a landmark victory in our fight to reduce tobacco consumption and its devastating impact on Filipinos, especially the youth,” said former Health Secretary Jaime Galvez Tan, a HealthJustice board member.

Tobacco use claims more than 110,000 lives annually in the Philippines, costing the economy over P215 billion each year, Tan said, adding that the decision clears the way for the Department of Health (DoH) and FDA to continue protecting public health from the tobacco industry.

The high court overturned a lower court ruling that had voided the DoH and FDA’s regulatory powers over tobacco products. The tobacco industry, through the Philippine Tobacco Institute, had challenged the agencies’ authority.

HealthJustice expressed support for the DoH and FDA’s broader regulatory powers, including oversight of vaping, heated tobacco products, and other novel tobacco products. G. Baron