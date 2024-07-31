Rice-for-All Program to kick off on 1 August

The Rice-for-All Program, where staple grain will initially be sold at P45 per kilo, will commence at selected Kadiwa centers on Thursday, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said rice prices under this program will be adjusted depending on the movement of its prices. He, however, assured that it would ‘be lower than retail prices in general.’

“President Marcos wants to ensure that every Filipino has access to affordable food during these trying times. In line with this, we will continue to expand the Kadiwa network and make available more basic goods to the general public,” the agri chief added.

In a statement, the DA said well-milled rice sourced from rice importers and local traders would be sold to the general public at a limit of 25 kilos per buyer per day.

DA spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa said the program will also help the DA prolong its Program 29 (P29), where the government sells aging but safe-for-human consumption buffer rice stocks for P29 per kilo.

De Mesa said the Rice-for-All Program will be offered initially in four Kadiwa outlets, namely, FTI in Taguig City, the Bureau of Plant Industry in Manila, Potrero in Malabon, and Caloocan.

“The main objective of this Rice for All program is to have rice available that is cheaper. This is one of the initiatives of our government to lower the impact of food items [due to] inflation, and of course it will also pull down the price in the market,” he said.

“These are one of the many steps of the government to reduce the prices of basic commodities, and eventually, the government will reduce the prices of basic commodities and eventually ease the inflation pressure,” he added.

Meanwhile, P29 will be expanded to two more areas: Sta. Rosa City in Laguna and Antipolo City in Rizal.

Currently, P29 is offered in 17 Kadiwa outlets. These are in the Bureau of Animal Industry and National Irrigation Administration in Quezon City; the Bureau of Plant Industry in Manila; Food Terminal Inc. in Taguig City; PhilFIDA in Las Piñas; Prang Covered Gym in Marikina City; Llano, Caloocan City; Valenzuela City; PFCC in Malabon; Navotas Institute in Navotas City; Brgy. Fortune and BF City in Marikina City; San Jose del Monte City in Bulacan; Bacoor, Cavite; San Pedro City Hall in Laguna; Sta. Rosa City Hall in Laguna; and Antipolo City, Rizal.

De Mesa said operations at the Kadiwa sites will be changing starting Thursday.

It will now be operational from Thursdays to Saturdays, from its former schedule of Friday to Sunday. This is to give farmers’ cooperatives and associations time to rest on Sundays, the DA official said.