POGO-related activities banned in Nueva Ecija

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija — The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) has banned all activities that are related to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) within the jurisdiction of Nueva Ecija.

During the 25th Regular Session of the SP, Acting Governor Emmanuel Antonio Umali has urged that any POGO-related activities should be totally banned in the province.

According to Jaycel Villegas, acting chief administrator of the Office of the Governor, the discussion regarding illegal activities that relate to the operation of POGO has been a hot topic in the SP.

The official said that POGO-related activities are a national concern and are a threat to the community ever since the discovery of the POGO hubs in Bamban and Porac that involve local government officials.

Acting Governor Umali has already issued an executive order on 19 June that ensures a tighter campaign against illegal POGO activities in the province.

“To date, there has not been any reported incidents of POGO operations in the province, but it is better to ban it in Nueva Ecija,” the official cited.

The implementation of the SP resolution is a testament to the dedication of the Provincial Government in protecting the Novo Ecijanos from illegal POGO operations.

Board Member Belinda Palilo suggested that the local government units here should scrutinize all companies who are applying for permit for the establishment of businesses in their areas to ensure that there are no POGO-related activities happening.

Board Member Sonny Cariño has urged the Liga ng mga Barangay to be vigilant and report any POGO-related activities in their areas.