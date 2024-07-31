Pila gets new Municipal Hall; Mayor Ramos thanks Bong Go

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go was in Pila, Laguna on Monday, 29 July, to attend the inauguration of the new Municipal Hall. Go initiated and funded this project through his work as Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance.

In his remarks delivered at the event, Senator Go emphasized the collaborative effort behind the project. "Ang bagong munisipyo na ito ay simbolo ng ating pagtutulungan at dedikasyon para sa mas maayos na serbisyo publiko," he said.

He also underscored the role of collective effort in national development, stating, "Sa tulong at suporta ng bawat Pilipino, patuloy nating palalakasin ang ating mga lokal na pamahalaan upang mas mabilis na maipatupad ang mga programa na mag-aangat sa buhay ng bawat isa."

Go also took the opportunity to reaffirm his commitment to bringing assistance closer to Filipinos. He said, "Bilang isang senador, may pangunahin akong tungkulin para sa aking mga kababayan — mula legislation, constituency at representation. Ngayon, nandito ako upang mas maipalapit pa sa inyo ang tulong... kami ay narito upang sumuporta at magserbisyo sa inyo."

During the ceremony, Mayor Edgardo Ramos expressed his gratitude to Go for his crucial role in the project, saying, "Sa atin pong pagdalaw sa Senado, nagkataon po na nakatagpo po namin ang ating panauhin, si Senador Bong Go… nagpakilala ako at nagbigay din po ng mumunting kahilingan. Hindi ko po inaasahan na ‘yun pala po ay pinagtuunan ng pansin ng ating butihing senador."

Mayor Ramos also appreciated Go's genuine care, noting, "Kasama po ang ayuda, ‘yan po ang kauna-unahang ayuda na dumapo sa bayan ng Pila, ang pinagkalooban po ay ang mahigit sanlibong miyembro ng TODA.”

Concluding his speech, Ramos extended his thanks to Go and reaffirmed the community’s ongoing support, saying, "Taus-puso po akong nagpapasalamat sa inyo pong malasakit, sa inyo pong pagmamahal sa bayan po ng Pila.”

In recognition of his support and dedication, the Municipality of Pila has officially named Go an “adopted son” through Executive Order No. 43, Series of 2024, signed by Mayor Ramos on the same day.

Go has supported various infrastructure and public works projects across Laguna, including road and bridge rehabilitations in Calauan and Cavinti, flood control and river protection projects in Bay, Biñan City, and San Pedro City, and the construction of multi-purpose buildings in Lumban, Nagcarlan, and San Pablo City. He has also supported community and environmental initiatives, such as street lighting in Biñan City and waste management improvements in Bay.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” Go said.