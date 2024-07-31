Phl, U.S. boost alliance with defense plans

The Philippines and the United States have agreed to strengthen their “maturing and modern alliance” through shared defense modernization plans and investments.

This commitment follows the fourth 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue held last Tuesday at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City. This was the first time the dialogue took place in the country.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III with their Filipino counterparts — Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo and Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr. — sat down to discuss and strengthen the Philippines-US alliance.

The dialogue focused on enhancing bilateral commitments, exploring concrete measures to improve economic ties, and fostering broad-based prosperity.

During their discussions, the officials addressed persistent challenges to regional peace, stability, and the rules-based international order. They outlined specific measures to operationalize a “shared vision of partnership, peace, and prosperity” as articulated by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and US President Joe Biden.

The four top officials emphasized the importance of the security alliance and reaffirmed their shared commitment under the 1951 US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty in an “increasingly complex environment.”

Austin made it clear that “the Mutual Defense Treaty applies to armed attacks on either of our armed forces, aircraft, or public vessels anywhere in the South China Sea.”

Additionally, the significance of the 1998 Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) and the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) was reiterated as the foundation for enhanced alliance coordination and interoperability.

Austin highlighted that President Biden’s budget request for fiscal year 2025 includes over $128 million for vital EDCA infrastructure projects at seven locations in the Philippines.

The Philippines has committed an estimated P4.2 billion ($88.6 million) for the following EDCA locations: Cesar Basa Air Base in Floridablanca, Pampanga; Fort Magsaysay Military Reservation in Nueva Ecija; Lumbia Airport in Cagayan De Oro; Antonio Bautista Air Base in Puerto Princesa, Palawan; Benito Ebuen Air Base in Cebu; Base Camilo Osias in Sta. Ana, Cagayan; Lal-lo Airport in Lal-lo, Cagayan; Camp Melchor dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela; and Balabac Island in Palawan.

Austin also said USAID plans to pre-position disaster relief supplies at an EDCA location later this year to “rapidly provide humanitarian assistance in times of need.”

Senators welcome US aid

Senators welcomed the US allocation of $500 million in foreign military financing (FMF) to the Philippines, viewing it as a boost to the countries’ security relations.

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero praised the funding, noting it would strengthen defense collaboration between Manila and Washington. He emphasized that the support reflects the strong partnership between the two nations in maintaining peace and freedom of navigation.

Escudero dismissed concerns that the FMF might provoke China, stressing that modernizing the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is essential for regional stability.

“Strengthening one’s military is a right and obligation of every country to keep peace,” he said.

Senator Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri described the FMF as a “grand gesture” from the US, aimed at improving the Philippines’ defense capabilities. He argued that the funding should be seen as a step toward securing peace in the Indo-Pacific, not as a provocation.

Zubiri highlighted that the Senate has already allocated significant funds for AFP and Philippine Coast Guard modernization but noted that more support is needed due to outdated equipment. He welcomed the assistance from allies like the US, Japan, and the EU, emphasizing shared values of democracy and rule of law.

Military spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla expressed gratitude for the FMF, highlighting its role in enhancing AFP and Philippine Coast Guard capabilities and contributing to regional security.

However, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III criticized the US aid, arguing it fails to address needs in the agricultural sector.

“Why focus on military hardware when it doesn’t benefit our farmers and fisherfolk?” Pimentel asked, suggesting that the US should invest in agriculture instead.

Teodoro discussed the security assistance roadmap, which aims to “bolster sustainability, interoperability, redundancy, and effectiveness” between the armed forces of both countries.

He emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation to ensure that the Philippines upholds international law within a free and open global rules-based order. This effort will involve more frequent and regular policy and operational coordination.

Teodoro referred to the Philippines-Security Sector Assistance Roadmap (P-SSAR), finalized on 29 July, which outlines the priority capability requirements for the AFP and the Philippine Coast Guard.

The P-SSAR aligns the joint priorities of the Philippines and the US, guiding shared defense modernization planning and investments and informing the delivery of key platforms over the next five to 10 years.