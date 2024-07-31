Pasay snatcher nabbed

Authorities reported that a 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with a cellphone snatching incident in the city on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified only as Luigi, was collared about four hours after a 27-year-old Korean woman reported being robbed of her iPhone 11 worth P50,000 along Macapagal Boulevard.

Police said the robbery occurred around 3 a.m. and involved a motorcycle-riding suspect. A concerned citizen reported the incident to authorities, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

The stolen cellphone and the suspect’s motorcycle were recovered. He is now in police custody pending charges.