Paolo Duterte welcomes Trillanes' drug smuggling case

Rep. Paolo Duterte welcomed the filing of charges against him as this will give him a chance to address them in a proper forum. He maintained his innocence and expressed confidence that the judicial process would eventually clear his name.

Statement of Davao City First District Rep. Paolo Duterte on former senator Antonio Trillanes filing of charges against him:

"I welcome Antonio Trillanes' plan to file a drug smuggling case against me. This is a welcome development, mas maganda ito dahil sa Korte ng Pilipinas ang pagdinig at hindi sa korte ng Facebook at utak ng isang trililing na sundalong kanin.

"This move will allow us to address these accusations through the proper legal channels, ensuring that the truth will prevail.

"I have always maintained my innocence, and I am confident that the judicial process will clear my name. It is important to rely on our legal institutions rather than resorting to trial by publicity or baseless allegations.

"Please bear in mind that this is the similar case that Mr. Trillanes has made a fool out of himself when he presented his alleged evidences against me.... as a mercenary. I am not surprised who Mr. Trillanes has once again fooled to fund this desperate attempt to peddle this baseless story to the filipino people.

"I also look forward to the resolution of the libel cases I filed against him.”