Paco blaze claims kid

Authorities reported that a 10-year-old disabled child died in a house fire in Paco district Wednesday morning.

Initial investigations showed that the blaze broke out at 10:20 a.m. in a house owned by a certain Venerando Tablo on Merced Street, the Manila Bureau of Fire Protection said.

Tablo told authorities he was unable to rescue his child, whose name was not released, as the fire quickly spread.

The fire reached a second alarm before being extinguished at 11:38 a.m. Three houses were damaged in the blaze, causing an estimated P70,000 in losses. The cause of the fire is under investigation.