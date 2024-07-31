Overstaying alien apprehended

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Wednesday reported that its operatives arrested a Kyrgyz national wanted for deportation last week in Makati City.

Authorities identified the foreigner as Anara Ruslanova, who was apprehended following a tip about her whereabouts.

BI commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the foreigner is being held at the BI detention facility in Taguig City pending deportation.

Ruslanova is suspected of involvement in drug-related activities with a West African syndicate, according to the BI Fugitive Search Unit.

The syndicate was dismantled in a joint operation by the BI and the National Bureau of Investigation in June 2022.

Aside from her alleged drug links, Ruslanova was also ordered deported for overstaying. She arrived in the Philippines in October 2018 and has since overstayed her visa, immigration records show.

The BI board of commissioners banned her from re-entering the country in November 2023.

Tansingco praised the arrest, calling Ruslanova an “undesirable foreigner.” She will stay at the BI’s facilities until her deportation is carried out.