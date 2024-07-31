Of same stock, great leaders (2)

Bongbong is exceptional. The quality of his giving is as beautiful as the dream of his father for the Philippines, where every farmer would own the land they lovingly cultivate.

That is why, continuing the legacy of his father when he distributed land titles to the hardworking farmers in Cagayan de Oro, he not only gave away land but also provided them with machinery and financial assistance to ensure that these lands shall thrive and uplift the lives of the beneficiaries.

The land recipients showered PBBM with sincere thanks and warm and loving wishes for his family.

The local governments are inspired to complement the overwhelming optimism of the national government to improve the economic lives of our people in the countryside and, beyond that, to transform the Republic of the Philippines into the richest and most beautiful country in the world.

If Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano of Pasay City is making her city the first “Eco City” of the Philippines, Mayor Eric Olivarez of Parañaque City has transformed his city into the first with the eGOV Super App in the country.

If Mayor Emi will have her iconic Manhattan of Pasay City, Mayor Eric will have his equally iconic Fisherman’s Wharf in Parañaque City.

Behind this backdrop of local initiatives, creative planning and responsible leadership are amazing changes in the economy and infrastructure of the two surging cities.

Kudos have been expressed to Mayor Eric Olivarez for his kindness and quality of helping the poor. He empowered them to get back on their feet.

Livelihood was his third first love in the areas of good governance, along with his two other firsts: health and education. Shortly after assuming as city mayor, he launched his “program of granting means of livelihood worth P10,000 without interest” for those who had undergone the livelihood skills training program of the city at the Parañaque Skills Training Center (PSTC)

This simple though humble way of encouraging young people to engage in business encouraged many to engage in micro, small and medium enterprises or MSMEs and, together with the other revenue-earning activities of the city, led to the emerging iconic Cinderella City of the Philippines.

The city caught global attraction for investors for its surprising entry from nowhere with only P1 billion in assets in 2012 to one of the 10 richest cities in the Philippines in 2022 with assets of P27 billion, registering a ten-billion-pesos increase in its assets after one year of Dr. Eric’s administration.

Congressman Edwin Olivarez, another great son of his great father, Dr. Pablo Olivarez, once more became a national figure in government when his bill on LGUs’ share from Pagcor was approved on third and final reading on 4 March 2024.

Olivarez’s House Bill 9874 gives host cities a two-percent share from the franchise tax of casinos, e-games, e-bingo, and all Pagcor-operated or regulated games or licenses. By next year, Parañaque City’s share of two percent from Pagcor earnings estimated at roughly P2 billion could raise the assets of the city and possibly upgrade its ranking among the richest cities of the Philippines.

Once again, the Edwin-Eric Olivarez tandem in their humbleness have exhibited the indispensable element of greatness, adding another milestone for being exemplary and outstanding with excellence and distinction in the area of public service.

On Tuesday, 6 August 2024, we shall continue with Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano and Congressman Tony Calixto for the colorful success stories that installed them, the children of Duay Calixto, the visionary, among the greatest in Philippine local public administration. Then we shall proceed to Las Piñas whose mayor was named among the best in the NCR.

(To be continued)